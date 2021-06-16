Biden And Putin Meet In Geneva

President Joe Biden met with Russian President Vladimir Putin Wednesday for the first time. Despite the press attention, Jason Nichols says we are “probably” expecting “too much” from this one meeting on a new episode of “Vince and Jason Save The Nation.”

“I believe that we are expecting probably too much from this one meeting. I think Joe Biden is a skilled politician, he’s been around forever, he’s been in this kind of situation,” Nichols said. “I think that we’re expecting some sort of bombshell to come out.”

Nichols says this meeting is a good starting point for a relationship between the U.S. and Russia, noting Russia must be held accountable for things like hacking and potential human rights violations.

WATCH:

Putin spoke to reporters following the meeting and called it “very constructive” while touting the length of the conversation. (RELATED: ‘What The Hell?’: Biden Snaps At CNN Reporter After Putin Meeting)

“Vince and Jason Save The Nation” is a political debate show that grapples with America’s most pressing questions. The show features intelligent, brutally honest conversations between Vince Coglianese and Jason Nichols, two nationally renowned political commentators who come from opposite sides of the political divide but share a profound love of country. Enlisting the support of their fascinating and talented guests, Vince and Jason tackle the existential issues confronting America and set out on their quest to Save the Nation.

Check out more episodes:

Biden’s INFLATION Is Here!

Senate Democrats Stunned By Joe Manchin

Can VP Kamala Harris Fix The Immigration Crisis?