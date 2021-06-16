Kennedy Calls Kamala Harris A ‘Cackling Pantsuit’

Fox Business host Lisa Kennedy Montgomery referred to Vice President Kamala Harris as a “cackling pantsuit” during a Wednesday night discussion about the border.

Kennedy asked Democratic strategist Kevin Walling when the Biden administration is “finally going to figure out” that they need to do something about the border crisis.

“I was encouraged to see, and we’ve talked about this before, the vice president down in Guatemala, down in Mexico actually saying, ‘don’t come to the United States, don’t come across that border,'” Walling said. “This is good politics for the former president … because this is an issue that animates Republicans.” (RELATED: VP Loyalists Reportedly Think Border Crisis Was ‘A Sh***ty Assignment Because The President Doesn’t Want To Do It Himself’)

Kennedy replied that the vice president’s handling of the border crisis is a “gift” to Republicans because she hasn’t visited the border. The Fox Business host mocked Harris for laughing when a reporter asked when she was going to visit the border.

“It is a gift. Every single day she doesn’t go, every day she doesn’t hold a press conference, every day she’s a cackling pantsuit.”

Walling agreed, saying that it’s “a talking point now that she doesn’t go down there.”

Republicans have criticized Harris for not visiting the southern border despite being put in charge of the administration’s handling of the border crisis.

Walling said that Harris was “tasked with dealing with the inherent issues of why these migrants are coming.”

Kennedy disagreed, saying that if Harris was trying to solve those issues “she would be talking about the drug war.”