Kyrsten Sinema Was The Only Democrat To Skip Vice President Kamala Harris’ Dinner For Senate Ladies: Report

Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema was the only Democrat to skip Vice President Kamala Harris’s bipartisan dinner for women of the Senate on Tuesday.

The dinner at Harris’ Naval Observatory residence in Washington, D.C., was attended by 22 senators, 16 Democrats and eight Republicans, according to Elle.

Republicans Sens. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi and Cynthia Lummis of Wyoming also didn’t attend the dinner. Both have been critical of the Biden administration, according to the Independent.

The offices of Hyde-Smith, Lummis, and Sinema did not immediately respond to a request for comment from the Daily Caller News Foundation.

In a photo tweeted by Democratic Sen. Debbie Stabenow of Michigan, Harris was seen seated next to Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Democratic Sen. Patty Murray of Washington.

Photos of the dinner showed the group of senators dining on food that included mahi-mahi, wine from California, and homemade cheese puffs that Stabenow said that Harris made herself. “Our Vice President even made the cheese puffs herself! And they were so good,” Stabenow said.

And they were so good! pic.twitter.com/hK0pgonBTA — Sen. Debbie Stabenow (@SenStabenow) June 16, 2021

Sinema published a press release that she was at a Senate Banking Committee hearing on infrastructure needs on Tuesday. Sinema is helping lead a group of ten Republican and Democratic Senators to negotiate a bill to modernize America’s infrastructure.

Sinema sent out a post on Monday that she broke her foot while running in a marathon race in Washington state over the weekend. The Light at the End of the Tunnel Marathon says on their site that it is a race where runners can compete through a dark tunnel lit by their running mates. (RELATED: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema Lights Up The Internet After Sharing Photo Featuring ‘F*ck Off’ Ring)

The dinner comes weeks after President Joe Biden delivered a speech on June 1 where he slammed Sinema for slowing his legislative agenda, accusing her of voting more with Republicans.

“I hear all the folks on TV saying, ‘why doesn’t Biden get this done?’” the president said. “Well, because Biden only has the majority of effectively four votes in the House and a tie in the Senate, with two members of the Senate who vote more with my Republican friends. But we’re not giving up.”

The Biden administration is looking to pass a bipartisan infrastructure package after the American Rescue Plan passed through the budget reconciliation process. This package would require the votes of all 50 Democratic and 10 Republican senators. Unless Democratic Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer uses reconciliation, which Democratic Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin admitted on March 15 that Democrats will use.

