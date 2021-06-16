LaMelo Ball Wins NBA Rookie Of The Year

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball is the Rookie of the Year in the NBA.

According to Adrian Wojnarowski (who has blocked me on Twitter for some unknown reason), the youngest son of LaVar Ball has been voted the league’s RoY, and an official announcement is “expected soon.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball has been voted the NBA’s Rookie of the Year, sources tell ESPN. Announcement expected soon. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 16, 2021

It’s not hard to understand why LaMelo Ball is taking home the hardware. He had a hell of a rookie campaign, despite missing some time because of an injury.

He finished the season averaging 15.7 points per game, 5.9 rebounds per game and 6.1 assists per game. That’s a hell of a stat line for a guy who is only 19-years-old.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LaMelo Ball (@melo)

Also, I hate to brag because it’s not what I do, but I called LaMelo being a star years ago. In fact, when he left for Lithuania a few years back, I said he was going to be an outstanding NBA player.

People laughed at me, mocked me and called me foolish for saying that about a high school kid. Well, he’s now the RoY and here we are.

Anyone with eyes could see that he was still going to grow and already had NBA vision on the court as a kid.

Props to LaMelo for leaving a major mark on the NBA during his rookie season!