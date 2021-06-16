‘Encourages Students To Rat On Each Other’: MA Public School District Under Fire For Bias Reporting

Nicole Neily, the president and founder of Parents Defending Education, explained how the so-called “bias response team” at a Massachusetts public school “encourages students to rat on each other” in an interview with the Daily Caller News Foundation’s Samantha Renck.

WATCH:

