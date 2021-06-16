Woman Gets Arrested After Getting Into A Fight With McDonald’s Employees In Crazy Viral Video

One woman is blowing up the internet for all the wrong reasons.

In a Facebook video posted by Brian Allen, a woman was upset while at a McDonald's and all hell broke loose when she decided to get into an altercation with the employees.

Eventually, the woman who was having an all out meltdown went after an employee behind the counter, and ended up getting rag-dolled like it was a movie. Yes, a McDonald's employee landed so many successful strikes that it looked like a UFC fight.

When it was all said and done, the police showed up and took the woman away in handcuffs. You can watch the insane video below.

While I never endorse violence, the butt whooping that McDonald's employee handed out was incredible. They showed a shocking amount of restraint early on, but sometimes, you just get pushed too far.

She let that woman have it and didn't hold back at all. Play stupid games with the wrong person, and you might get lit up.

That’s exactly what happened here.

I often tell people that messing with strangers can be a recipe for disaster because you have no idea what someone is capable of.

Clearly, this McDonald’s employee was way too much for this lady to handle, and that point was made abundantly clear.

We’ve had some great videos over the past couple weeks, and this one is right near the top of the list. Incredibly impressive performance from the McDonald’s staff.