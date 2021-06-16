Netflix Releases An Unnerving Trailer For The Upcoming Movie ‘A Classic Horror Story’

Netflix’s new movie “A Classic Horror Story” looks incredibly chilling.

The plot of the film from the streaming giant, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “A camper. A car crash. An abandoned house. Children’s music in the background. Think you’ve seen it before? Look again.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

The trailer isn’t just sinister. It’s one of the most unnerving trailers I’ve seen in a long time. Give the preview for the Italian film below.

Ever since we saw the first teaser for “A Classic Horror Story,” it was clear that fans were in for an incredibly creepy and terrifying ride.

Now that we’ve seen the full trailer, it looks like it’s going to be one of the scariest films in recent memory.

A great horror film should make you feel uneasy at times. It should make you want to keep the lights on. Well, something tells me “A Classic Horror Story” will get that done in spades.

It looks terrifying.

Also, am I turned off from “A Classic Horror Story” because it’s in a different language? Not at all. Subtitles exist for a reason, and I’ve found myself enjoying some foreign productions lately.

So, if you’re like me and interested, you can check it out July 14 on Netflix!