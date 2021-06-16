Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming Netflix Crime Documentary ‘Heist’

Netflix’s upcoming documentary “Heist” looks awesome.

The plot of the documentary, according to Netflix’s trailer description, is as follows:

A 21-year-old woman steals millions in Vegas casino cash. An aspiring father swipes a fortune from the Miami airport… and uses TV shows to learn how to get away with it. A Kentucky dad is accused of one of the biggest bourbon burglaries in history. Using dynamic reenactments, original interviews, and a fast-paced style that fits perfectly into the cinematic canon alongside films like Ocean’s Eleven and Catch Me If You Can, directors Derek Doneen (The Price of Free), Martin Desmond Roe (Two Distant Strangers), and Nick Frew (We Are the Champions) each take the helm of a single heist, told over two episodes.

Judging from the trailer, fans of crime documentaries are going to have a ton of fun with this one. Give it a watch below. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

We all know Netflix is the king of streaming content. That’s not a secret at all. In terms of who is winning the streaming wars, Netflix is clearly ahead of the pack right now.

You know Netflix does really well? Makes documentaries. There are a ton of examples, and I could spend days watching content from the streaming giant.

While “Making a Murderer” wasn’t really a documentary, it was incredibly entertaining.

Now, Netflix is taking a look at multiple different famous heists told over two episodes. Yeah, you don’t have to say much more.

I’m in! I’m 100% in!

You can catch “Heist” on Netflix starting July 14.