Former NFL Star Jay Cutler Says He’s Had 15 Concussions, ‘CTE Is Coming’

Former NFL star Jay Cutler didn’t beat around the bush when he said he’s had 15 concussions during his football career and suspects a progressive and potentially fatal brain disease is on the horizon.

The retired Chicago Bears quarterback said he endured "double-digit" concussions as a football player during his appearance on Barstool Sports. The comments were noted by Mediaite.com in a piece published Wednesday.

Former NFL QB Jay Cutler Stuns Barstool Hosts, Claiming He Suffered 15 Concussions: ‘CTE is Coming Without a Doubt’ https://t.co/Z6R7ixLAMD — Mediaite (@Mediaite) June 16, 2021

The host asked Cutler about his current health status and questioned if the former quarterback feels "100% healthy now" after being out of the league for three years.

"Physically I feel good," Jay replied. "I've lost weight. I would say memory and stuff like that."

"CTE is coming, at some point, without a doubt," he added referencing CTE (Chronic traumatic encephalopathy), a progressive and fatal brain disease associated with repeated traumatic brain injuries (TBIs), including concussions.

The host then asked him how many concussions he thought he had had in his career and he made it clear it was a lot.

“I mean since I have been playing, double digits,” the reality TV star shared. The former player then said it was about 15.

Cutler also revealed he was doing a few things like NAD therapy (Nicotinamide Adenine Dinucleotide), an IV drip which is considered to be a promising treatment for CTE, supplements and watching his diet to try and prevent or slow the onset.