REPORT: Chris Paul Is Out Indefinitely After Entering COVID-19 Health And Safety Protocols

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul is reportedly out indefinitely.

According to Shams Charania, the future hall of fame member is out indefinitely after entering the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Phoenix Suns All-NBA guard Chris Paul has entered COVID-19 health and safety protocols and is sidelined for an indefinite period of time, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium.https://t.co/t7GrZjgKvV — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

Entering the protocols doesn’t mean Paul tested positive. It might be as simple as being in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

With the Western Conference finals looming in the coming days, the Suns better pray Paul is back sooner than later.

Paul’s status for the start of the Western Conference finals is currently up in the air, sources say. Noteworthy: Depending on the medical circumstance, an isolation period could be shorter for a vaccinated individual. https://t.co/62r5bWzLOh — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 16, 2021

This is an unfortunate blow for the NBA, the Suns and all the fans of the teams. The Suns have taken the league by storm and are by far and away the most fun part of the playoffs.

Now, with one more series before the NBA Finals, one of Phoenix’s top two players has entered the league’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols, and there’s no timeline for a return.

If you’re a fan of the franchise, you have to be incredibly nervous right now.

Hopefully, Paul is back sooner than later. It’ll be incredibly unfortunate if NBA fans are robbed of seeing just how far this Suns team can go because of an issue with coronavirus.