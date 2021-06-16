Ron DeSantis Is Sending Florida Law Enforcement To The Southern Border

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Wednesday that Florida will send law enforcement to secure the southern border.

DeSantis made the announcement at the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office in Pensacola, Florida, WFLA reported.

NEW – Gov. DeSantis to send Florida law enforcement to assist at the southern border with Mexico. pic.twitter.com/L0nbgZJufB — Disclose.tv ???? (@disclosetv) June 16, 2021

“Today, we’re here to announce that the state of Florida is answering the call,” DeSantis said. “Florida is going to support Texas and Arizona. We believe that securing the Southern Border is important for our country, but specifically we believe it will benefit the people of Florida to be able to get this under control. Where the federal government has failed, the states are stepping up and doing our best to fill the void.” (RELATED: ‘I’ll Have To Keep You Posted’: Kamala Harris Refuses To Specify When She Will Go To Border … Again)

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Thursday that Texas would be building its own border wall.

In April, Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich, a Republican, sued the Biden administration, alleging that its border policies violate environmental regulations.

Vice President Kamala Harris has refused to go to the border, despite a 21-year record of the amount of migrants crossing the border illegally. US Customs and Border Patrol reported that over 180,000 migrants crossed the southern border in May of 2021.

On Tuesday, former President Donald Trump released a statement saying that he would visit the southern border later this month.

Last Wednesday, the former President said, “Millions of people are pouring through our Border, including many criminals being released from jails, for such crimes as murder, drug smuggling, and human trafficking.”