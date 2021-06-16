‘Star Wars’ Director J.J. Abrams Working On Four-Part UFO Series For Showtime

“Star Wars” director J.J. Abrams is working on an upcoming show about UFOs for Showtime and it sounds incredible.

The four-part series will reportedly look at “what clandestine influence the American government, lucrative private companies and the military may have in shielding the truth behind extraterrestrial phenomena to further their own agendas,” and dive into “the history of the phenomenon through cultural and political touchpoints, including shocking testimony from eyewitnesses across the country,” the Hollywood Reporter reported Wednesday.

There’s so much we don’t know about UFOs and so many questions that have gone unanswered…until now. From Executive Producer @jjabrams comes #UFO, a 4-part docu-series, premiering on August 8. pic.twitter.com/FMs7PDPbXx — SHOWTIME (@Showtime) June 16, 2021

Showtime has confirmed the project with Abrams, calling it a chance to finally answer all those questions about UFOs that we all have.

"There's so much we don't know about UFOs and so many questions that have gone unanswered…until now," the network tweeted. "From Executive Producer @jjabrams comes #UFO, a 4-part docu-series, premiering on August 8."

The "Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker" director will be the executive producer on the project along with directors Mark Monroe and Paul Crowder, exploring the "unsettling theories of a subject that recently reached national headlines, and has historically been the focus of powerful politicians and CEOs, while average citizens pursuing the very same truth have been ridiculed and ostracized," the outlet noted.

The series titled simply “UFO” will debut Sunday August 8 on Showtime.