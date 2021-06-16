Take Comfort With You To The Campground With This Inflatable Sofa Tent

Camping is great, getting out into nature and experiencing the slower life that is good for your spirit. What isn’t good about camping is setting up the tent. Who wants to get to a campsite and immediately begin fighting poles and other obstacles blocking you from relaxing? That won’t be an issue with this Inflatable Sofa Tent, a design so simple you’ll have it ready to go in just minutes.

This lounger simply inflates to give you a relaxing place to stretch out under the stars while still having protection from the elements. It inflates to 67 inches long, 27.5 inches wide and 17.7 inches high, the perfect size for just about anyone to throw a pillow down and stretch out on the inflated mattress. Add the tent covering and you have protection from the sun and other elements. The nylon material gives you plenty of shade.

The lounger uses a standard double sewing technique that is fully adopted on every suture to make sure your lounger is sturdy and durable. You won’t find yourself sinking during the night after a suture ruptures and your lounger begins losing air.

This lounger is perfect for lots of occasions. Of course, you can take it camping, or you can go down to the beach and spend the night listening to the waves crash while you relax in comfort. You can also set it up in your backyard if you want a night away from the walls around you.

When you’re ready to head home, the lounger deflates and folds up to a simple 16.5 by 14.5 inches for easy transport and storage. In addition to the lounger, you’ll get an outer tent, mesh tent, four wind ropes, and six ground nails to keep everything in place when the wind kicks up.

Normally priced at $149, the Inflatable Sofa Tent can be yours for a limited time for just $124.95, a savings of 16 percent.

Prices subject to change.