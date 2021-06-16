The UFC Drops Chilling Hype Video For Conor McGregor’s Upcoming Fight Against Dustin Poirier

The UFC recently dropped an awesome trailer for Conor McGregor’s upcoming fight against Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier will fight for the third time July 10, and it’s one of the most highly-anticipated fights in recent UFC memory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, if you were already excited, then this hype video for the bout will send your heart rate through the roof. Give it a watch below.

You can inject this hype video right into my soul. It has me so ready for the night of July 10. I truly can’t wait!

It’s going to be a hell of a day. We already have a massive darty planned starting early in the afternoon, and we’re going to carry right through the UFC 264 card.

It’s going to be an electric Saturday in America.

The series between the two stars is currently at 1-1, and the winner of this fight is going to make themselves a stunning amount of cash in the UFC moving forward.

McGregor damn sure doesn’t need the money, but he does want to get back to the top of the mountain. Defeating Poirier will get that job done.

When the time has come, everything will be over. I hope @TheNotoriousMMA not retired and go back more stronger ????#UFC257 pic.twitter.com/jWZ6wQ5oJl — wonderboy????⚡ (@e_rendikaa) January 24, 2021

July 10 can’t get here fast enough! It’s going to be an epic day that ends with McGregor and Poirier jumping into the octagon for one hell of a fight.