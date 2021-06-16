Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming Movie ‘Gunpowder Milkshake’

“Gunpowder Milkshake” looks like it might be a fun movie.

The plot of the Netflix film, according to the trailer's YouTube description, "To protect an 8-year-old girl, a dangerous assassin reunites with her mother and her lethal associates to take down a ruthless crime syndicate and its army of henchmen."

Not only does the plot sound interesting, but the cast is also pretty stacked. Karen Gillan, Carla Gugino, Lena Headey and Paul Giamatti are all in the film.

You can give the first preview a watch below.

What are we all thinking here? I’m thinking it looks like a very fun ride. Might there be some cringe moments about women empowerment as these female killers fight seemingly a whole army? Sure, but I hope the film rises above that nonsense.

Just give us the action, bullets, blood and let’s ride.

Plus, I’m loving this cast lineup. The three main female leads have all done incredible work in the past. Headey starred in “Game of Thrones,” Gugino was in “Entourage” and Gillan was great in the “Jumanji” films.

It’s a great lineup of talent. Now, it’s not the traditional cast I’d expect out of an action movie, but I’m still here for it.

You can check out “Gunpowder Milkshake” starting July 14.