USC And UCLA Will Both Have 100% Capacity During The 2021 Football Season

USC and UCLA plan on packing their stadiums during the 2021 college football season.

After massive restrictions and an outright ban on fans throughout the country during the coronavirus pandemic, you can now add the Trojans and Bruins to the list of schools that have committed to 100% capacity. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Both programs announced Tuesday that they’re going back to normal for the 2021 season and will have no restrictions on the number of fans at games.

OFFICIAL: The Coliseum will be at 100% capacity this fall! #FightOn — USC Trojans (@USC_Athletics) June 15, 2021

The @RoseBowlStadium and additional UCLA athletic outdoor events will be at full seating capacity for the upcoming 2021-22 season! ???? ℹ️: https://t.co/WygNVHdse1#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/pgyxytviWZ — UCLA Athletics (@UCLAAthletics) June 15, 2021

If USC and UCLA have both gone the record to commit to 100% attendance, then the fight to save football has truly been won.

Both schools are located in California, and the state has had some insanely tough restrictions under Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Now, USC and UCLA are primed to be rolling at full speed for the 2021 college football campaign.

College football isn’t meant to be played in empty stadiums or only partially filled stadiums. It’s meant to be played in packed houses with tens of thousands of raging fans.

That’s exactly what USC, UCLA and most other programs will do in 2021.

Open up our stadiums and give the fans what they want! It’s time to get back to normal!