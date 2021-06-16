Vince Wilfork’s Son Arrested After Allegedly Stealing More Than $300,000 Worth Of His Dad’s Stuff

Vince Wilfork’s son was reportedly arrested after allegedly stealing from his dad.

According to a Tuesday report from GalvNews.com, the retired NFL star’s son D’Aundre was arrested in late May after he allegedly stole items worth more than $300,000 from his father. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VINCE WILFORK (@vincewilfork)

He’s accused of stealing two Super Bowl rings from his dad’s time with the Patriots, multiple pieces of jewelry and selling them. D’Aundre has been charged with theft of property greater than $300,000, according to the same report. As of Tuesday, he was no longer in police custody.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VINCE WILFORK (@vincewilfork)

As always, D’Aundre has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. That’s our system and we should all be thankful for it.

Having said that, this situation is more sad than anything else if he’s guilty. I can’t imagine stealing from my parents.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VINCE WILFORK (@vincewilfork)

It’s also not like D’Aundre stole a case of beer. He’s been accused of stealing and selling items that value more than $300,000, including multiple Super Bowl rings!

What would go through someone’s head to cause them to do such a thing? It makes no sense to me.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by VINCE WILFORK (@vincewilfork)

Hopefully, Vince is able to break through to his son because this is the kind of a situation that could ruin a family. It’s just downright sad.