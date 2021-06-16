Parents Go Crazy During Baseball Game Between Little Kids In Embarrassing Video

Some parents made fools out of themselves during a baseball game between little kids.

In a Facebook video posted by Destani Renaye Knox, full grown adults could be seen arguing on the field as if it was totally normal. Not only were the adults acting like idiots, but it resulted in the championship game being called off. (SLIDESHOW: These Women On Instagram Hate Wearing Clothes)

“Its really sad these kids that played hard all season and put their hearts on that field didnt get to finish their championship game because “adults” wanted to act like this….. at a T-ball game……. I can’t even…..,” Knox wrote in part on Facebook. (SLIDESHOW: 142 Times Josephine Skriver Barely Wore Anything)

You can watch the video below. (SLIDESHOW: 71 Times Samantha Hoopes Stripped Down)

There is nothing worse in youth sports than parents and coaches who take it way too seriously. Folks, it’s a sport for little kids. (SLIDESHOW: This Blonde Bombshell Might Be The Hottest Model On The Internet)

Your son isn’t almost certainly not going to the MLB, NHL, NBA or NFL. If he is, you’re not going to know at the age of 10. (SLIDESHOW: 60 Times Abigail Ratchford Wore Almost Nothing)

Chill out, relax and let them have fun. If you ever find yourself screaming at people during a baseball game between kids, then you’re a loser.

It’s that simple. You’re a loser who probably hates their life.

There is literally no excuse for this kind of conduct. Let the kids play and enjoy their time with their teammates! Don’t be a parent who looks for a fight during a youth baseball game. It’s a very embarrassing look!

H/T: Outkick