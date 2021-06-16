Lyft Driver Charged For Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Teen Passenger

A Virginia Lyft driver has been charged after he allegedly sexually assaulted a teen passenger during a Monday ride, according to a local report.

The incident unfolded Monday when the 17-year-old unidentified male victim took a Lyft ride from 58-year-old Ejaz Hussain to school in the morning, Fox 5 reported. While on the way to school, the victim and Hussain reportedly gave each other their contact information.

The victim later called Hussain directly for a ride from school to home, according to the report. While in the vehicle, Hussain allegedly sexually assaulted the victim, Fox 5 reported. (RELATED: Elderly Lyft Driver Pistol Whipped, Robbed At Gunpoint, Video Shows)

Virginia Lyft driver Ejaz Hussain has been charged with one count of sexual battery. https://t.co/hAjY5Rt8Kl — IBTimes SG (@IBTimesSG) June 16, 2021

Hussain then dropped the victim off at his home and the victim reportedly notified a family member before they called Prince William County police around 12:11 p.m.

Police charged Hussain with sexual battery and he is being held on a $3,500 unsecured bond, Fox 5 reported. Hussain’s court date is pending, according to the report.

The Daily Caller has reached out to Prince William County Police but did not receive a response at the time of publication.