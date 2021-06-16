You Betcha Releases Hilarious ‘Dad’s Perfect Father’s Day’ Video

You Betcha has released another incredible video.

The popular entertainment channel recently released "Dad's Perfect Father's Day," and it's a hilarious video.

Give it a watch below. There’s a high chance it’ll be the funniest thing you see all day.

Did You Betcha do it again or did You Betcha do it again? The answer is an overwhelming yes. The hits just keep coming.

This dude just doesn’t know how to miss! Every video is a hit.

Also, this video is wildly accurate. You know what fathers want to do on Father’s Day? Kick back with a few beers and relax.

They want to fire up the grill, watch sports and relax. They don’t get to do it often, but when dads do get to do it, they cut loose!

I also loved the little twist ending with it all being a dream. It was the perfect cherry on top.

Props to You Betcha for another fire video! I can wait to see what You Betcha drops next!