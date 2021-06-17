Editorial

The 76ers Gloat On Twitter About Having A 22-Point Lead Over The Hawks, Proceed To Lose 109-106

Philadelphia 76ers (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
The Philadelphia 76ers sent a very regrettable tweet during their 109-106 Wednesday night loss to the Hawks in the playoffs.

At halftime, the 76ers were leading 62-40 against Atlanta, and the team’s official Twitter account tweeted, “is this when we’re supposed to feel tired?” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Funny tweet from Philly, right?

Well, the 76ers ended up blowing their gigantic lead and lost the game by three points. As you can imagine, Twitter didn’t let them forget the stupid tweet.

One user even predicted that the tweet was likely going to have a very bad outcome!

If you tweet about not being tired while up 22 points at halftime and then proceed to lose, you should be roasted like tomorrow isn’t coming.

Fans should be utterly ruthless to you in response to a tweet like this one. How do you gloat like this and then proceed to lose?

Next time, you better be damn sure you’re going to win before hitting send on a tweet like this one. It’s a tough look, fellas. It’s a very tough look!