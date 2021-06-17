82-Year-Old Man Assaulted, Has Cane Stolen In New York City Corner Store

An 82-year-old man was assaulted and had his cane stolen Wednesday in a New York City corner store, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Police shared a video of the suspect intimidating an elderly man at a bodega at 219 East Broadway. In the video, it appears the suspect threatens to punch the elderly man and hits him once in the shoulder.

WANTED for A Robbery inside of a bodega located at 219 East Broadway. #Manhattan @NYPD7pct on 6/16/21 @ 6:20 A.M. The Suspect punched the 82 yo victim and took his property. Reward up to $3500Seen them? Know who they are? Call 1-800-577-TIPS or DM us! Calls are CONFIDENTIAL! pic.twitter.com/THGyqnCyXj — NYPD Crime Stoppers (@NYPDTips) June 17, 2021

The man pushes the 82-year-old back before taking his cane and running out of the store. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea shared an update in the case Thursday, saying the suspect had been arrested.

“Outstanding work today by NYPD (7th precinct) Neighborhood Coordination Officers — recognizing & apprehending the suspect wanted for the violent robbery of an 82 y/o man,” Shea wrote.

⚠️ ARRESTED Outstanding work today by @NYPD7Pct Neighborhood Coordination Officers — recognizing & apprehending the suspect wanted for the violent robbery of an 82 y/o man. All within 36 hrs. My thanks to the @NYPDDetectives & cops involved for the swift work on this.#finest https://t.co/22G2nChqCz — Commissioner Shea (@NYPDShea) June 17, 2021

The police commissioner thanked NYPD detectives and police officers for their “swift work” in identifying the suspect. New York has seen a large increase in crime, including a 41% increase in homicides from 2019-2020. (RELATED: Yang Falls Behind In New York Mayoral Race As Crime Becomes Key Issue)

A NY1/Ipsos poll released in early June revealed crime was a key issue for voters in the upcoming New York City mayoral race. Forty-six percent of voters thought crime and violence was on of the biggest problem facing the city. In addition, 72% of likely voters supported increasing the number of police officers on the streets.

Shootings and robberies were up 73% and 46%, respectively, in NYC in May compared to the same month last year.