US

82-Year-Old Man Assaulted, Has Cane Stolen In New York City Corner Store

NYPD Crime Stoppers

(Screenshot: Twitter/ NYPD Crime Stoppers)

Ashley Carnahan Contributor
Font Size:

An 82-year-old man was assaulted and had his cane stolen Wednesday in a New York City corner store, according to NYPD Crime Stoppers.

Police shared a video of the suspect intimidating an elderly man at a bodega at 219 East Broadway. In the video, it appears the suspect threatens to punch the elderly man and hits him once in the shoulder.

The man pushes the 82-year-old back before taking his cane and running out of the store. NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea shared an update in the case Thursday, saying the suspect had been arrested.

“Outstanding work today by NYPD (7th precinct) Neighborhood Coordination Officers — recognizing & apprehending the suspect wanted for the violent robbery of an 82 y/o man,” Shea wrote.

The police commissioner thanked NYPD detectives and police officers for their “swift work” in identifying the suspect. New York has seen a large increase in crime, including a 41% increase in homicides from 2019-2020. (RELATED: Yang Falls Behind In New York Mayoral Race As Crime Becomes Key Issue)

A NY1/Ipsos poll released in early June revealed crime was a key issue for voters in the upcoming New York City mayoral race. Forty-six percent of voters thought crime and violence was on of the biggest problem facing the city. In addition, 72% of likely voters supported increasing the number of police officers on the streets.

Shootings and robberies were up 73% and 46%, respectively, in NYC in May compared to the same month last year.