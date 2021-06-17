Nicolas Cage’s New Movie ‘Pig’ Looks Absurdly Bad

Nicolas Cage’s new movie “Pig” looks absolutely terrible.

The plot of the film, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, is, “PIG tells the story of a truffle hunter (Nicolas Cage) who lives alone in the Oregonian wilderness. When his beloved foraging pig is kidnapped, he must journey into Portland — and his long-abandoned past — to recover her.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Does that sound absurd? Just wait until you see the trailer. At one point in the preview, Cage’s character straight-up asks, “Who has my pig?” I couldn’t make this up if I tried. Give it a watch below.

Who the hell is picking these movies for Cage? Seriously, who is picking these movies for the former superstar?

I feel bad having to say former, but how could anyone say he’s still a superstar when Cage is producing junk like this?

The fact Cage agreed to star in a movie about a stolen pig that hunts truffles isn’t really all that funny. It’s more downright sad.

For a guy who has made some major hits, he should be way above this.

Somebody close to Cage has to sit him down and put an end to this. It’s just sad to watch. For those of you interested, you can catch it July 16.