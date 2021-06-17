Editorial

Brett Favre Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Holding Out, Says People ‘Shouldn’t Be Surprised’

CHARLOTTE, NC - DECEMBER 17: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on December 17, 2017 in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Brett Favre thinks people shouldn’t be too fired up about Aaron Rodgers holding out.

The face of the Green Bay Packers officially started holding out as soon as he didn’t report to the team’s mandatory minicamp, and fans are now waiting on pins and needles to find out if he’ll ever play for the team again. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, Favre doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal. According to the New York Post, the retired NFL legend discussed the issue on “Bolling with Favre,” and stated, “No one should be surprised. In the big picture, I don’t know what’s gonna happen … It’s not the first time someone’s missed a minicamp or an OTA or a mandatory participation, whatever that may be. But you shouldn’t be surprised.”

While Favre might be pretty relaxed on this issue, I’m not sure fans of the Packers can afford to be so casual.

We have seen nothing to suggest that Rodgers is planning on playing for the Packers ever again. In fact, we’ve seen the exact opposite.

It seems like he’s done everything possible to make it crystal clear he’s done slinging balls for the Packers.

 

Now, is it officially time to panic? I’m not sure people need to be panicking. Jordan Love has shown some flashes in minicamp, but nobody really knows how great he is — or isn’t.

What we do know is turmoil is engulfing the franchise. As a fan of the Lions, you love to see it!