Brett Favre Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Holding Out, Says People ‘Shouldn’t Be Surprised’

Brett Favre thinks people shouldn’t be too fired up about Aaron Rodgers holding out.

The face of the Green Bay Packers officially started holding out as soon as he didn't report to the team's mandatory minicamp, and fans are now waiting on pins and needles to find out if he'll ever play for the team again.

Aaron Rodgers is officially set to become a holdout Tuesday and the #Packers can fine him $93,085 if he misses all three days of minicamp — a small sum since he’s already jeopardized a $500,000 workout bonus by missing OTAs. The financial penalties grow in training camp. https://t.co/ioB4g4WhHR — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 7, 2021

Well, Favre doesn’t think it’s that big of a deal. According to the New York Post, the retired NFL legend discussed the issue on “Bolling with Favre,” and stated, “No one should be surprised. In the big picture, I don’t know what’s gonna happen … It’s not the first time someone’s missed a minicamp or an OTA or a mandatory participation, whatever that may be. But you shouldn’t be surprised.”

While Favre might be pretty relaxed on this issue, I’m not sure fans of the Packers can afford to be so casual.

We have seen nothing to suggest that Rodgers is planning on playing for the Packers ever again. In fact, we’ve seen the exact opposite.

It seems like he’s done everything possible to make it crystal clear he’s done slinging balls for the Packers.

Now, is it officially time to panic? I’m not sure people need to be panicking. Jordan Love has shown some flashes in minicamp, but nobody really knows how great he is — or isn’t.

Notes from Minicamp practice No. 1 * Jordan Love struggled with accuracy. 12-23 passing in team, including failed 2-minute drill. * Davante Adams was present but did very little. * Devin Funchess looks the part. * Jaire Alexander with a big PBU (what else is new). — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) June 8, 2021

What we do know is turmoil is engulfing the franchise. As a fan of the Lions, you love to see it!