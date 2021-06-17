Christian Eriksen Gets Emotional Ovation During Denmark/Belgium Game

Fans at the Denmark/Belgium EURO 2020 game gave Christian Eriksen an emotional ovation Thursday.

Eriksen collapsed this past Saturday against Finland after suffering cardiac arrest, and it was one of the scariest moments in recent sports memory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was quickly rushed to a hospital and has since been in stable condition.

Prayers for Christian Eriksen ???? Finland fans gave their flags after Christian Eriksen collapsed during the match ???????? Wishing him speedy recovery. pic.twitter.com/LZ3hSn4Gka — Nigel D’Souza (@Nigel__DSouza) June 12, 2021

During the Thursday soccer game, fans stopped shortly after 10 minutes into the match and gave Eriksen, who obviously wasn’t playing, a gigantic ovation.

The announcer stated that the ovation was a reflection of “the fragility of the human condition and our ability to come together in times of distress.”

Watch the incredible moment unfold below.

The game stops in the 10th minute for a round of applause for Christian Eriksen. Bigger than sports ???? @ESPNFC pic.twitter.com/6HPpEHouGP — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 17, 2021

Damn, that ovation really hits hard in the soul. It’s the perfect reminder of the fact that sometimes, there are things bigger than sports.

Eriksen could have died on the field against Finland, and was reportedly “gone” at one point.

‘Gone’: Doctor Reveals The Intense Situation After Star Athlete Collapses During A Game https://t.co/lQXS6r0U72 — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) June 14, 2021

Let’s hope he eventually bounces back better than ever. In the meantime, the outpouring of support for him has been great to watch.