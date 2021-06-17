Editorial

Christian Eriksen Gets Emotional Ovation During Denmark/Belgium Game

Ovation (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/SportsCenter/status/1405561118861451269)

Fans at the Denmark/Belgium EURO 2020 game gave Christian Eriksen an emotional ovation Thursday.

Eriksen collapsed this past Saturday against Finland after suffering cardiac arrest, and it was one of the scariest moments in recent sports memory. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was quickly rushed to a hospital and has since been in stable condition.

During the Thursday soccer game, fans stopped shortly after 10 minutes into the match and gave Eriksen, who obviously wasn’t playing, a gigantic ovation.

The announcer stated that the ovation was a reflection of “the fragility of the human condition and our ability to come together in times of distress.”

Watch the incredible moment unfold below.

Damn, that ovation really hits hard in the soul. It’s the perfect reminder of the fact that sometimes, there are things bigger than sports.

Eriksen could have died on the field against Finland, and was reportedly “gone” at one point.

Let’s hope he eventually bounces back better than ever. In the meantime, the outpouring of support for him has been great to watch.