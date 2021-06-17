Paul Finebaum Predicts Clemson Will Fall To Georgia Week One Of The College Football Season

ESPN star Paul Finebaum thinks Clemson might be in for a disappointing season.

Dabo Swinney and the Tigers lost several pieces from the 2020 squad, and open the 2021 campaign with a game against the Georgia Bulldogs. Despite having D.J. Uiagalelei under center, the face of SEC football isn’t confident Clemson will get off to a hot start. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DJ Uiagalelei (@shaboidj)

“We could see a changing of the guard by the end of the first weekend of the regular season,” Finebaum said Wednesday when talking about Clemson’s first game against Georgia and a potential loss.

You can watch Finebaum and Heather Dinich, who agreed with him on Clemson’s outlook, break it all down below.

While I understand the concern from Dinich and Finebaum, I’m a big believer in not changing things until we actually see it happen.

Clemson has had a stranglehold on the ACC for several years with Swinney running the show, and we know how dominant they’ve been in non-conference games.

Will Georgia be good in 2021? Without a doubt. With JT Daniels slinging the rock around, the Bulldogs will likely be the second best team in the SEC behind only Alabama.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @jtdaniels

However, that doesn’t mean they’re going to beat the brakes off of the Tigers and cause Clemson to descend into chaos.

Dabo Swinney is an amazing coach, and we all know what he’s capable of when it comes to winning football games.

Until I see Clemson fall with my own eyes, I’m not going to doubt them. Even if they lose to Georgia and don’t lose the rest of the season, they’re still a lock for the playoff. There’s no reason to panic at all.