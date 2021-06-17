Democrat Rep Appears To Have Attended Zoom Meeting In Boxers, T-shirt

Democrat New Jersey Rep. Donald Payne was caught wearing what appeared to be his boxers and a Captain America t-shirt in his bedroom on a Zoom conference call today, Fox News reported.

While Democrat New York Rep. Yvette Clarke was speaking, Payne stood up from what appeared to be his bed with a semi-exposed stomach and stayed in front of the camera for a few seconds before walking away, video shows.

Republican Texas Rep. Beth Van Duyne posted the video on Twitter.

Clark did not appear to notice the incident and kept speaking, according to the video. Republican Florida Rep. Kat Cammack seemed to notice the situation and covered her mouth with her hand in shock.

“Another reason Democrats should get off Zoom and back to work. #TheStruggleIsReal,” Van Duyne stated in her tweet.

Another reason Democrats should get off Zoom and back to work. #TheStruggleIsReal pic.twitter.com/92cvxqnEV2

— Congresswoman Beth Van Duyne (@RepBethVanDuyne) June 17, 2021

The video was summarily mocked and criticized on Twitter.

“If taxpayers are paying you $174,000 per year, getting out of bed and putting some clothes on for work seems like it should be a minimum requirement,” Republican Florida Rep. Brian Mast tweeted.

If taxpayers are paying you $174,000 per year, getting out of bed and putting some clothes on for work seems like it should be a minimum requirement. https://t.co/Sqh6BdZ4W7 — Rep. Brian Mast (@RepBrianMast) June 17, 2021

“I guess this is why so many people in congress won’t talk about obesity as an epidemic in America!?!” Donald Trump Jr., tweeted.

I guess this is why so many people in congress won’t talk about obesity as an epidemic in America!?! WATCH: Rep. Donald Payne (D-NJ) Wears Boxer Shorts, Captain America T-shirt During Congressional Hearing on Zoom https://t.co/IeBFczwxDM — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) June 17, 2021

Previously, Payne appeared to fall asleep on a remote meeting on March 2, 2021, according to Fox News.

The Zoom conference call appears to have occurred during Thursday’s Homeland Security Committee hearing, Fox News reported.