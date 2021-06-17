DHS Chief Lashes Out At GOP Rep, Says VP Harris Familiar With Border Situation

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas lashed out during a testy exchange with Republican South Carolina Rep. Ralph Norman who pressed him on the issue of border security and the recent surge of migrants coming to the United States.

Mayorkas faced questions from lawmakers on the House Homeland Security committee Thursday morning during which he was repeatedly asked about the situation at the U.S.-Mexico border. Southern states have seen a massive influx of migrants and unaccompanied children in recent months.

Norman asked Mayorkas why President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris hadn’t yet ”physically looked” at the border nor talked to border patrol agents.

Mayorkas pushed back, telling Norman, ”I consider that question quite unfair and disrespectful,” and pointed out that Biden and Harris have directed him to visit the border, which he said he has done “on multiple occasions.”

Republican lawmakers and politicians have long been critical of the Biden administration’s approach to the Southern border which has hit a 20-year high in migrant arrivals. The president and administration officials have refused to refer to the spike in arrivals as a crisis. (RELATED: White House Walks Back Biden’s Comment Calling Border Situation A ‘Crisis’)

”I’m the Secretary of Homeland Security and it is my responsibility to manage the border at the direction of president and vice president,” Mayorkas said.

The vice president Kamala Harris ”is quite familiar with the situation at the border,” he added.

Norman also claimed that Harris ”laughed off” a question about the border security in a recent interview.