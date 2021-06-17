ESPN Analyst Mistakenly Declares NBA Legend Bill Russell Is Dead

ESPN senior NBA writer Marc J. Spears definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when he said basketball legend Bill Russell was “rolling in his grave.”

The only problem is, he’s still alive.

The incident happened on “The Jump” when the ESPN analyst was talking to host Rachel Nichols and basketball insider Ramona Shelburne about league awards and said “Bill Russell is rolling in his grave right now,” Mediaite reported. (RELATED: LeBron James Appears To Bounce Ball Into TV Broadcast On Purpose)

The look on Nichols face and Shelburne’s reaction said it all as Rachel replied that the Boston Celtics, 11-time NBA Champion was quite alive. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Reveals He’ll Wear Number 7 For The Brooklyn Nets)

“Why would you say that about our very present and alive Bill Russell?” Nichols exclaimed as she did a bit of what appeared to be a nervous laugh. (RELATED: Announcer Says Westbrook Is ‘Out Of His Cotton-Picking Mind’)

The camera then cut back to Spears who said he was just “being silly” and repeated “Bill Russell is alive and well.”

“My Lord,” Nichols added. “I’m looking at you, thinking oh, my God. I had a little heart palpitation there.”