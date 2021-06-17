Israel Strikes Hamas Targets For Second Day After Incendiary Balloon Attacks From Gaza

Israel conducted strikes against Hamas targets in Gaza for the second day Thursday after nearly a month-long ceasefire.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that strikes were carried out in response to the launching of incendiary balloons from Gaza into Israel, according to The Times of Israel. The strikes targeted Hamas-controlled buildings in Gaza City and Khan Yunis. (RELATED: IDF Strikes Hamas Targets After Incendiary Balloons From Gaza Cause Fires In Israel)

“The IDF has increased its readiness for various scenarios & will continue to strike Hamas terror targets in Gaza,” the IDF said in a tweet.

In response to arson balloons launched from Gaza into Israel, we struck military compounds and a rocket launch site belonging to Hamas in Gaza. The IDF has increased its readiness for various scenarios & will continue to strike Hamas terror targets in Gaza. pic.twitter.com/awnCMTcSD9 — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 17, 2021

Arson balloons were launched from Gaza into Israel yesterday, causing multiple fires. In response, IDF fighter jets struck Hamas military compounds last night, which were used as meeting sites for Hamas terror operatives. Hamas will bear the consequences for its actions. pic.twitter.com/lYhqfx26fm — Israel Defense Forces (@IDF) June 16, 2021

The IDF reported that rocket sirens were sounding in southern Israel, but later clarified that the alarms were triggered by “incoming fire, not rockets.”

At least eight fires in Israel were caused by the incendiary balloons on Thursday, according to Ynet news. It was the third day in a row that the balloons set areas near Israel’s border with Gaza ablaze.

On Tuesday, the IDF carried out similar strikes on Hamas targets in Gaza after 20 fires broke out, according to The Jerusalem Post.

More than 30 fires in southern Israel over the last three days only. Hamas is playing with fire. https://t.co/VCe5goLUQs — Jonathan Conricus (@LTCJonathan) June 17, 2021

A ceasefire has been in place since May 20 after Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad fired thousands of rockets into Israel and the IDF responded by striking numerous strongholds in Gaza.

