Heat Wave Worsens Across Western US As States See Triple Digit Temperature

The western U.S. has experienced a significant heatwave that brought triple digit temperatures this week, according to the National Weather Service.

Dangerous and record-breaking heat will continue across the West and Plains. Everyone is at risk from the dangers of extreme heat, but these groups are more vulnerable than most. Remain #WeatherReady. https://t.co/em4GgnQUoY pic.twitter.com/PScuFyeNQ9 — National Weather Service (@NWS) June 17, 2021

Phoenix, Arizona, saw a record high of 115 degrees Fahrenheit for the second day in a row Tuesday and is expected to reach up to 117 degrees Thursday, according to a tweet from the Phoenix National Weather Service. (RELATED: Wildfires Spread Through California And Arizona As Drought Continues)

Today’s forecast highs. Very dangerous record breaking heat should continue today across the deserts with well above normal highs. High temperatures this afternoon in Phoenix should reach 115-117°F, with ~60 percent chance of reaching 116°. A very good day to stay indoors. #AZWX pic.twitter.com/iG5AdpfpUg — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) June 17, 2021

Salt Lake City experienced 107 degree temperature on Tuesday, tying the all-time record only seen in 1960 and 2002, according to a tweet from Salt Lake City National Weather Service.

Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories continue for much of the state. Be heat safe! ✔️Drink plenty of water

✔️Avoid outdoor activity during peak heating

✔️Don’t leave pets or kids in cars

✔️Check on those without AC/swamp coolers #utwx pic.twitter.com/wJluFJUAHF — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) June 17, 2021

“No easy way to say this, so we’ll cut straight to the chase: it’s going to be *very* hot for a *long time*,” Salt Lake City National Weather Services said in a tweet.

The heatwaves are worsening due to drying soils caused by the severe drought seen throughout the west, Park Williams, University of California, Los Angeles, climate and fire expert told the Associated Press. These states should expect up to 5 heat waves this summer, Williams said.

The cause of the heatwave is a massive ridge of high pressure, also called a heat dome, that is growing over the western U.S., Katharine Hayhoe, a climate researcher and chief scientist for the Nature Conservancy, told CNN.

“A combination of sinking air, clear skies, and lengthy solar radiation will send temperatures as much as 10 to 25 degrees above seasonal values this week,” Hayhoe said.

Over 40 million people have received a heat advisory, CNN reported.

The high temperatures this week make for a “perfect storm” for wildfires, Rupa Basu, chief of air and climate epidemiology for the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, told CNBC.

At least 28 large wildfires are burning more than 640 square miles, The Weather Channel said on Wednesday.

Arizona has the largest burning area, with 8 fires consuming more than 422 square miles on Thursday morning, the Weather Channel said.

The Telegraph Fire, Arizona’s largest wildfire, has burned 258 square acres and is 72% contained on Thursday, the Weather Channel said.

Montana, Utah, and New Mexico are also fighting growing wildfires as of Thursday, the Weather Channel reported.

Over 89% of the Western U.S. is experiencing significant droughts while 55% of these states are labeled under extreme or exceptional drought also of Thursday, the Weather Channel said.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.