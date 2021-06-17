Jimmy Kimmel Gets A College Football Bowl Game Named After Him

Jimmy Kimmel now has a college football bowl game named after him.

According to Deadline, the TV talk show host has reached an agreement on the naming rights for the new L.A. Bowl at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. The game between the top team in the Mountain West and fifth best team in the PAC-12 will now be called the Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“Never before has a bowl game been named after a human being (as far as I know, I didn’t check). On December 18, my dream of being forever enshrined alongside orange, rose, cotton and peach comes true,” Kimmel said in reaction to the deal, according to the same report.

Jimmy Kimmel Gets College Football Bowl Game Named After Him: The ‘Jimmy Kimmel L.A. Bowl’ At SoFi Stadium https://t.co/uRHPvWgSrX — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) June 17, 2021

This is so dumb, and I absolutely hate it. Kimmel is arguably the least talented late-night talk show host on TV. Why the hell would any college football bowl want to be associated with him?

College football is all about excellence and striving to be the best. It’s not about being mediocre on your best days.

Imagine winning the Mountain West and your reward is to play in a bowl named after Jimmy Kimmel. I feel bad for the young men, and it hasn’t even happened yet.

Also, how the hell does Jimmy Kimmel, a man who has done nothing as far as I can see for the game of football, have a bowl named after him, and I don’t?

I literally led the charge to save football during the great war of 2020. Where was Kimmel? While I was on the frontlines and in the trenches, he was probably hanging out in a mansion without a care in the world.

I’ve spent the past 188 days fighting to save Big 10 football. Today, we accomplished the mission. Much like the Osama Bin Laden raid or D-Day, you never know when your number will be called to serve. All you hope for is to execute your job and the mission. We did just that. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) September 16, 2020

If the players had any pride, they’d boycott before being associated with this nonsense. Players deserve much better than playing a bowl game named after a guy that hasn’t been funny in a solid decade.