Man Pleads Guilty To Shooting Teenage Girl Arguing With Trump Supporters At Parade

An Iowa man pleaded guilty to two charges Wednesday after he allegedly shot a teenage girl arguing with supporters of former President Donald Trump at a parade in Des Moines, Iowa, on Dec. 6, 2020.

Army veteran Michael McKinney pleaded guilty to intimidation with a dangerous weapon and willful injury after he shot at a car with four black teenage girls inside as they argued with Trump supporters, injuring a 15-year-old girl in the leg, according to the Des Moines Register. Both charges reportedly hold maximum sentencing of 10 years in prison.

Four charges brought against the suspect, including attempted murder, will be dropped due to his plea agreement, the Des Moines Register reported. McKinney will no longer be required to serve a five-year prison sentence for each charge before he is eligible for parole.

NEW: Iowa Man pleads guilty to shooting Black girl at Iowa Trump rally.https://t.co/TAsiAmhqEZ — Iowa’s News Now (@iowasnewsnow) June 17, 2021

The victim, along with the other girls, entered the parade in their car and argued with surrounding Trump supporters, leading both parties to exchange racial and political taunts, according to the Des Moine Register. As the driver backed up to exit the parade, McKinney fired at the car with his pistol while standing 15-feet away from the vehicle, the Des Moine Register reported. (RELATED: Joe Biden Supporter Allegedly Fires Shotgun At Two Republicans Driving By House)

The suspect said he intentionally fired his pistol to scare the girls away and admitted to seriously injuring the victim while she argued with supporters through the car’s sunroof, according to the Des Moine Register.

McKinney was expected to argue that he acted in self-defense because the girls had backed their car into a Trump supporter’s pickup truck, but his lawyer advised him against this approach, according to the Des Moine Register. A number of people who attended the parade, hosted by Women For America First, reportedly defended McKinney, claiming that he acted in self-defense and protected the people around him.

Police stated that McKinney wore body armor, carried two loaded magazines and had another firearm in his car, according to the Des Moines Register. He is expected to receive a prison sentence on Aug. 9.