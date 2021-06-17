Michael Jordan Catches A 25-Pound Dolphin During North Carolina Fishing Tournament

Michael Jordan is crushing life at a fishing tournament in North Carolina.

According to Business Insider, the six-time NBA champion caught a 25-pound dolphin while competing in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of the time of his Wednesday catch, Jordan has the biggest dolphin on the board and is leading the way to win more than $500,000 if he can keep the top spot.

The ???? is back at @bigrockfishing! His Catch 23 takes early lead in the winner take all dolphin category, worth $529K, with a 25lb gaffer. (From @bigrockfishing Youtube feed): pic.twitter.com/INjfwyib4d — Sam Walker OBX Today???????????? (@SamWalkerOBX) June 14, 2021

You can see a picture of the 25-pound dolphin in the tweet below.

Crew and the fish: pic.twitter.com/JnpdOcwbLv — Sam Walker OBX Today???????????? (@SamWalkerOBX) June 14, 2021

Michael Jordan just doesn’t know how to do anything less than 100%. He won six NBA titles and he apparently dominates the ocean while fishing from his yacht.

Life sure is great when you’re Michael Jordan! Scoring buckets and reeling in awesome creatures from the ocean!

Michael Jordan’s ‘Catch 23’ reels in a 25-pound dolphin. Tips his cap to the crowd. Says he only likes big fish though. We’ll see if he and his crew can reel in a big blue another day this week. pic.twitter.com/GgYOxclWqv — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) June 14, 2021

I’m not surprised at all. In fact, I’d be surprised if Jordan wasn’t great at whatever he attempted to do. That’s just the kind of energy he carries.

That’s the attitude that helped carry him to six NBA titles.

Here’s video. Of course, big cheers for Michael Jordan. Second straight year his team is competing at Big Rock. pic.twitter.com/NTZKDuCdty — Tyler Feldman (@TylerFeldmanTV) June 14, 2021

Props to Jordan for proving, once again, that he’s a force to be reckoned with!