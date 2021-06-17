Editorial

Michael Jordan Catches A 25-Pound Dolphin During North Carolina Fishing Tournament

Michael Jordan is crushing life at a fishing tournament in North Carolina.

According to Business Insider, the six-time NBA champion caught a 25-pound dolphin while competing in the Big Rock Blue Marlin Tournament. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As of the time of his Wednesday catch, Jordan has the biggest dolphin on the board and is leading the way to win more than $500,000 if he can keep the top spot.

You can see a picture of the 25-pound dolphin in the tweet below.

Michael Jordan just doesn’t know how to do anything less than 100%. He won six NBA titles and he apparently dominates the ocean while fishing from his yacht.

Life sure is great when you’re Michael Jordan! Scoring buckets and reeling in awesome creatures from the ocean!

I’m not surprised at all. In fact, I’d be surprised if Jordan wasn’t great at whatever he attempted to do. That’s just the kind of energy he carries.

That’s the attitude that helped carry him to six NBA titles.

Props to Jordan for proving, once again, that he’s a force to be reckoned with!