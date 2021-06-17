The NBA Responds To LeBron James’ Criticism, League Says ‘Injury Rates Were Virtually The Same This Season’ As Last

The NBA has hit back at criticism from LeBron James over player safety.

The four-time NBA champion sent several tweets Wednesday about how injuries are apparently out of control in the league, and somehow managed to make himself the center of attention while doing it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

They all didn’t wanna listen to me about the start of the season. I knew exactly what would happen. I only wanted to protect the well being of the players which ultimately is the PRODUCT & BENEFIT of OUR GAME! These injuries isn’t just “PART OF THE GAME”. It’s the lack of PURE — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

RIM REST rest before starting back up. 8, possibly 9 ALL-STARS has missed Playoff games(most in league history). This is the best time of the year for our league and fans but missing a ton of our fav players. It’s insane. If there’s one person that know about the body and how it — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

works all year round it’s ME! I speak for the health of all our players and I hate to see this many injuries this time of the year. Sorry fans wish you guys were seeing all your fav guys right now. ???????????? — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

Well, the NBA says King James is wrong. According to Marc Stein, the league released a response to his criticism and said in part, “Injury rates were virtually the same this season as they were during 2019-20 while starter-level and All-Star players missed games due to injury at similar rates as the last three seasons.”

NBA spokesman Mike Bass after criticism of the league schedule from LeBron James: “Injury rates were virtually the same this season as they were during 2019-20 while starter-level and All-Star players missed games due to injury at similar rates as the last three seasons. (1/2) — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 16, 2021

More from NBA spokesman Mike Bass to @NYTSports on criticism of this season’s schedule registered today by LeBron James: “While injuries are an unfortunate reality of our game, we recognize the enormous sacrifices NBA players and teams have made to play through this pandemic.” — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) June 16, 2021

Is anyone on the planet surprised that LeBron fired from the hip before looking around to figure out whether or not he’s correct?

It’s definitely not like he has a history of saying wrong things on social media or jumping to conclusions without evidence!

He’s definitely never done that before!

LeBron James has now deleted the tweet calling for the cop to be arrested for shooting the woman armed with a knife, but don’t worry. The internet is forever. I blurred out the officer’s face on purpose. pic.twitter.com/dbv5dPrZ87 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 21, 2021

Believe it or not, LeBron James doesn’t need to say every thought he has in his head. Sometimes, he can just say nothing, especially if he doesn’t have the evidence to back it up.

???????? to the ????????Klaw — LeBron James (@KingJames) June 16, 2021

Yet, it’s LeBron James, and we all know he just can’t help himself.