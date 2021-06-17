Editorial

The NBA Responds To LeBron James’ Criticism, League Says ‘Injury Rates Were Virtually The Same This Season’ As Last

LeBron James (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

The NBA has hit back at criticism from LeBron James over player safety.

The four-time NBA champion sent several tweets Wednesday about how injuries are apparently out of control in the league, and somehow managed to make himself the center of attention while doing it. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, the NBA says King James is wrong. According to Marc Stein, the league released a response to his criticism and said in part, “Injury rates were virtually the same this season as they were during 2019-20 while starter-level and All-Star players missed games due to injury at similar rates as the last three seasons.”

Is anyone on the planet surprised that LeBron fired from the hip before looking around to figure out whether or not he’s correct?

It’s definitely not like he has a history of saying wrong things on social media or jumping to conclusions without evidence!

He’s definitely never done that before!

Believe it or not, LeBron James doesn’t need to say every thought he has in his head. Sometimes, he can just say nothing, especially if he doesn’t have the evidence to back it up.

Yet, it’s LeBron James, and we all know he just can’t help himself.