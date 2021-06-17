‘Like A Piece Of A**’: Scarlett Johansson Criticizes The Way Marvel ‘Sexualized’ ‘Black Widow’ Character In 2010 Film

Actress Scarlett Johansson criticized the way Marvel “sexualized” her character “Natasha Romanoff,” also known as “Black Widow” in its 2010 film, saying that she was talked about “like a piece of ass.”

“All of that is related to that move away from the kind of hyper-sexualization of this character and, I mean, you look at Iron Man 2 and while it was really fun and had a lot of great moments in it, the character is so sexualized, you know?” the 36-year-old actress shared during her interview with Collider in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Watch The Latest Electric Trailer For ‘Captain Marvel’)

“Really talked about like she’s a piece of something, like a possession or a thing or whatever — like a piece of ass, really,” she added. “And [Tony Stark] even refers to her as something like that at one point… ‘I want some’ [says Stark] … and at one point calls her a piece of meat and maybe at that time that actually felt like a compliment.”

In a scene from the “Iron Man” sequel, Johansson’s character Romanoff spars in a boxing ring with Iron Man’s (Tony Stark’s) right hand man and takes him down very quickly, the Hollywood Reporter noted.

She then tells Stark she needs his fingerprint on a document, and as she walked away Stark tells his assistant he “wants one” as he watches Romanoff walk out of the room.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hollywood Reporter (@hollywoodreporter)

“You know what I mean?” Johansson continued. “Because my thinking was different. Maybe I even would have, you know, my own self-worth was probably measured against that type of comment or, like a lot of young women, you come into your own and you understand your own self-worth.” (RELATED: Scarlett Johansson Under Fire For Plans To Play Trans Man In Upcoming Movie)

“The Avengers” star explained how now things are changing and young girls “are getting a much more positive message,” and how she’s been “part of that shift.”

WATCH:

The “Black Widow” solo film comes out July 9 in theaters and Disney+.