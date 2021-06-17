Steelers Coach Mike Tomlin Says He’s Focused On Learning About Dwayne Haskins As A Person

It sounds like Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin wants to take things slow with quarterback Dwayne Haskins.

Shockwaves were sent through the NFL when the former first round pick was signed by Pittsburgh after Washington booted him in less than two seasons. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Breaking: The Steelers and QB Dwayne Haskins have reached an agreement on a one-year contract, a source told @AdamSchefter. pic.twitter.com/rYQ6niM6gd — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 21, 2021

However, it sounds like Tomlin is less focused on Haskins as a football player at the moment and more focused on Haskins as a person.

He told the media that his main concern is learning about what Haskins has been through and the impact it might have had on his development, according to Missi Matthews.

Coach Tomlin on getting to know Dwayne Haskins: I’ve been more concerned about Dwayne the person…what he’s been through…how it’s affected the growth and development of his game. — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) June 16, 2021

I think that’s something that happens organically throughout the process…there will be enough adversity and challenge that will let natural leader ability show. – Coach Tomlin when asked who the leader of the OL is now — Missi Matthews (@missi_matthews) June 16, 2021

I’ll be the first to admit that I was dead wrong about Haskins as an NFL quarterback thus far. When he came out of Ohio State, I thought he would do a great job in the league.

Instead, he found himself out of a job less than two years into his rookie contract with Washington after multiple issues.

We have released QB Dwayne Haskins pic.twitter.com/KRrWxWra7E — Washington Football Team (@WashingtonNFL) December 28, 2020

Now, he has a second chance in Pittsburgh, but nothing is guaranteed. With Mason Rudolph seemingly cemented in as QB2 behind Ben Roethlisberger, Haskins’ chances of seeing the field are very slim.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7)

The good news for him is that it sounds like the Steelers aren’t in a rush with his development. We know Haskins has the physical tools, but he just hasn’t been able to put it together since arriving in the NFL.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dwayne Haskins, Jr. (@dh_simba7)

Hopefully, Tomlin can find a way to reverse any damage done to him and make him a competent player.