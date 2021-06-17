‘The David Hookstead Show’: Victoria’s Secret Is Burning Down, The NBA Reacts To LeBron James’ Dumb Tweets, Jimmy Kimmel Gets A Bowl Game, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson’s Political Future, Brett Favre Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Holding Out And Trevor Lawrence’s Status In Jacksonville

Welcome into the Thursday episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”
On today’s episode, we’re discussing Victoria’s Secret replacing smoking hot models with Megan Rapinoe, LeBron James making everything about himself, the NBA’s reaction to his tweets, Jimmy Kimmel gets a bowl game named after him, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson sounds open to running for president, Brett Favre reacts to Aaron Rodgers holding out and whether or not Trevor Lawrence is a lock to start at quarterback for the Jaguars.
Let’s go!
TOPICS:
Victoria’s Secret Rebrands Angels With Campaign Including Pink-Haired Megan Rapinoe, Transgender Model
LeBron James Sends Several Insanely Dumb Tweets. When Will He Stop Making Everything About Himself?
The NBA Drops The Hammer On LeBron James’ Claims About Player Health And Safety
Jimmy Kimmel Gets A Major College Football Bowl Named After Him. Should The Players Boycott?
Will Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Run For President? He Sounds Very Open To The Idea
Brett Favre Reacts To Aaron Rodgers Holding Out. Does He Raise A Great Point?
Will Trevor Lawrence Start At QB For The Jaguars? The Answer Isn’t As Simple As Fans Might Think
As always, it was a pleasure spending another week with you guys, and I can’t wait to do it again. Make sure to tune in Monday for a new episode of “The David Hookstead Show.”