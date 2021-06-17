Former White House Physician, 13 Republican Lawmakers Request Biden Take Cognitive Test

Former White House physician Ronny Jackson, along with 13 Republican lawmakers have written a letter requesting President Biden take a cognitive test to prove he is “mentally fit to be commander-in-chief”, according to the UK Daily Mail.

“The American people should have absolute confidence in their President. They deserve to know that he or she can perform the duties of Head of State and Commander in Chief,” the letter, addressed to Biden, his physician Dr. Kevin O’Connor, and Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci stated.

Jackson served as the White House physician under former President Donald Trump.

“They deserve full transparency on the mental capabilities of their highest elected leader,” the letter continues. “To achieve this, we urge you to submit to a cognitive test immediately.”

Dr. Jackson also asked Biden to follow the precedent set by Trump of taking a cognitive test to prove his psychological fitness for office.

Dr. @RepRonnyJackson just sent his letter to @JoeBiden calling on him to take a cognitive test. It was signed by 13 other Republicans pic.twitter.com/tGW1StNBiS — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) June 17, 2021

The letter also requests Biden “publish the test results, so the American people know the full mental and intellectual health of their President.” (RELATED: A Visibly Confused, Tired-Looking Joe Biden Mixes Up Libya, Syria Three Times In Speech On Russia)

The request goes on to cite examples of Biden’s past gaffes and perceived cognitive issues, such as forgetting his defense secretary’s name, confusing Air Force One with Air Force Two, and bungling the preamble to the Declaration of Independence.

Biden, 78, is currently the oldest President to ever serve in the office.