10 Best-Selling Apps And Subscriptions On Sale For Prices You Won’t Find On Prime Day

From fitness programs to digital security to streaming content for your four-legged family members, there are apps for just about everyone out there. And if you want to save on some of the most sought-after, top-rated digital subscriptions the world has to offer, we’ve got you covered. Trust us, not even Amazon can offer discounts like these.

Check out these incredible deals before they’re gone!

Rezi Résumé Software: Pro Lifetime Subscription – $29

Trusted by more than 100,000 job seekers, this digital résumé builder helps you use the right keywords and layouts to catch the attention of employers and score that coveted interview. Rezi users have landed all types of jobs using this game-changing software, including positions at Airbnb, Spotify, Google, Microsoft, Atlassian, and more.

Get a lifetime subscription to Rezi Résumé Software: Pro Lifetime Subscription for $29 (reg. $540).

KeepSolid VPN Unlimited: Lifetime Subscription – $39.99

Named PC Mag’s Top VPN, KeepSolid is one of the most reliable virtual private networks around. Giving you access to over 400 VPN servers around the globe that include US Netflix, BBC iPlayer, Hulu, ESPN+ & HBO Now, you can stay protected no matter what you do online. Plus, it never slows down surf speeds or puts limits on bandwidth, all while protecting your valuable data while you’re using public and private Wi-Fi networks.

Get a lifetime subscription to KeepSolid VPN Unlimited for $39.99 (reg. $199).

Speakly: Lifetime Subscription (All Languages) – $69.99

Boasting an impressive 4.8/5-star rating on App Store, this app is helping people become fluent in different languages at record speeds. Unlike other language-learning apps out there, Speakly uses science and computational algorithms to teach you the top 4,000 most statistically relevant words of whatever language you’re learning, making your lessons incredibly efficient. Offering eight different languages, including Spanish, French, Russian, Estonian, and more, this app will turn you into a confident speaker in no time.

Get a lifetime subscription to Speakly for $69.99 (reg. $399).

Camtasia 2021 + One Year of Maintenance – $199

Whether you’re a seasoned video-making pro or are just dipping your toes into the popular art, this software makes video editing a process that won’t leave you wanting to pull your hair out. From its helpful video templates and grab-and-drop effects to its available titles, captions, and transitions, it’s no wonder Camtasia has earned top-tier reviews on Capterra, TrustRadius, G2, and more.

Get the Camtasia 2021 + One Year of Maintenance for $199 (reg. $299).

DOGTV: Lifetime Subscription – $199.99

Whether you have a restless doggo or are away from home for extended periods of time, DOGTV provides your pup with quality streaming content to keep them happy, calm and entertained. Based on scientifically designed technology to give your dog the best life possible, this channel is available around the clock, using colors, sights, and sounds designed around dogs’ visual and audio senses to serves as a safe distraction when you’re not around or available to play with them. It also helps with anxiety and destructive behavior.

Get a lifetime subscription to DOGTV for $99 (reg. $424).

Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness App: Lifetime Subscription – $59.99

Toting 4.4/5 stars on Apple Store, 4.5/5 stars on Google Playstore, this award-winning app gives users access to HIIT classes, marathon training, sleep tools, brain music, and more, all to help you maintain your physical and mental health. With content created by some of the world’s best athletes, neuroscience experts, and psychologists, you’ll learn to work out smarter and sleep better, helping you to put your best foot forward in every facet of your life.

Get a lifetime subscription to the Ultrahuman Holistic Fitness App for $59.99 (reg. $399).

Matt’s Flights Premium Plan: 1-Yr Subscription – $29.99

Featured in The New York Times, Thrillist, The Hustle, and more, this digital service searches high and low for flights at discounted rates — even the ones that airlines post by mistake. That means you never have to search online for flights again, even many international ones. And when you’re a paying subscriber to Matt’s Fights, you’ll get access to five times more deals than free members.

Get a one-year subscription to Matt’s Flights Premium Plan for $29.99 (reg. $97).

SelectTV Streaming App: Lifetime Subscription – $99.99

Quit searching for shows and movies on your many streaming services and have all your favorite content in one, easy-to-access place! You’ll also be able to watch live TV from over 150 different channels, including live streams of games. Compatible with most smart TVs, smartphones, and tablets, SelectTV is a total game-changer when it comes to online entertainment.

Get a lifetime subscription to SelectTV Streaming App for $99.99 (reg. $478).

The All-Star Mac Bundle Ft. Parallels Pro – $49.99

Get the most out of your Mac with five award-winning apps designed to improve productivity, encourage organization, keep your info safe online, and more. This bundle includes Parallels Pro, an app trusted by over 7 million users that allows you to run Windows programs on your Mac; the highly-rated BusyContacts app; and Moho Debut, an 2D animation software.

Get The All-Star Mac Bundle Ft. Prallels Pro for $49.95 (reg. $876).

Blinkist Premium: 2-Year Subscription – $99.99

Don’t have time to read a book? That’s no problem thanks to Blinkist, the app that gives you 15-minute audio tracks and readable explainers for over 4,500 bestselling titles across 27 non-fiction categories. From self-help to personal development to psychology, Blinkist puts great reads right at your fingertips and even gives you personal recommendations based on your personal preferences. You can even download content to enjoy offline.

Get a 2-year subscription to Blinkist Premium for $99.99 (teg. $383).

Prices subject to change.

The Daily Caller is devoted to showing you things that you’ll like or find interesting. We do have partnerships with affiliates, so The Daily Caller may get a small share of the revenue from any purchase.