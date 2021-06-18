‘All 30 Songs’: Taylor Swift Drops News That Her Version Of ‘Red’ Album Out In November

Taylor Swift lit up social media on Friday when she dropped the huge news her version of the album “Red” will contain “30” songs that were always meant to be on there.

“The next album that I’ll be releasing is my version of Red, which will be out on November 19,” the 31-year-old pop singer tweeted to her millions of followers. (RELATED: Photos From Joe Alwyn Have Taylor Swift Fans Convinced The Two Are Quarantining Together During Pandemic)

“This will be the first time you hear all 30 songs that were meant to go on Red,” she added. “And hey, one of them is even ten minutes long.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

The “Shake It Off” hitmaker’s post included a photo of her rocking a red hat and looking great, along with a longer message about the upcoming album.

“I’ve always said that the world is a different place for the heartbroken,” Swift explained. “It moves on a different axis, at a different speed. Time skips backwards and forwards fleetingly. The heartbroken might go through thousands of micro-emotions a day trying to figure out how to get through it without picking up the phone to hear that old familiar voice.”

“In the land of heartbreak, moments of strength, independence, and devil-may-care rebellion are intricately woven together with grief, paralyzing vulnerability and hopelessness,” she added. “Imagining your future might always take you on a detour back to the past. And this is all to say, that the next album I’ll be releasing is my version of Red.”

“Musically and lyrically, Red resembled a heartbroken person,” the “Me!” hitmaker continued. “It was all over the place, a fractured mosaic of feelings that somehow all fit together in the end. Happy, free, confused, lonely, devastated, euphoric, wild, and tortured by memories past.”

Taylor said she ended up going into the studio and “experimented with different sounds and collaborators.” and the result was healing.

“And I’m not sure if it was pouring my thoughts into this album, hearing thousands of your voices sing the lyrics back to me in passionate solidarity, or if it was simply time, but something was healed along the way,” the superstar explained.

We can hardly wait!