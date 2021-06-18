Unnamed Coach Says Wisconsin Is ‘Closer To Iowa’ Than The Badgers Want To Be

An unnamed college coach recently threw some major shade at the Wisconsin Badgers.

According to 247Sports, Athlon interviewed an anonymous coach about Wisconsin's football program, and the comments were a hell of a lot less flattering than they should have been.

The unnamed coach said the following:

They’re a little closer to Iowa right now than they’d like to be. It’s very much the same program, they have different schemes but the exact same mindset and approach to player development and culture… I think they get the benefit of the doubt in just about every area they struggled in on offense. They didn’t have a run game up to their standards, and Mertz is still coming along. I don’t think there’s any sign of an actual downward trend, just a combination of a strange year and bringing guys along. They need depth at RB, and their receivers were really banged up last year, but again, nothing alarming…This is a really competitive division, but even after last year, they’re positioned really well to return to form and go back to Indy.

Overall, his comments weren’t too crazy, but closer to Iowa than we’d like to be? Is this unnamed coach out of his mind?

Those are fighting words if I’ve ever heard them before. Sure, Iowa beat the Badgers in 2020, but the 2020 season means nothing to anyone with a brain.

Wisconsin’s football team balled out against Illinois, the team got destroyed by coronavirus and injuries and the rest of the season was a struggle as we grinded out a 4-3 record.

Anyone who thinks that we’re somehow closer to Iowa than we’d like to be is out of their damn mind, and it’s that simple.

Someone comes up to me on the street and says Wisconsin’s football program is in the same group as Iowa, and it’s go time. That’s an automatic green light, my friends.

When you talk about Wisconsin, you put the necessary respect on the name of a team that has won double digit games seven times since the 2010 season.

We were gonna beat the hell out of Iowa anyways in 2021, but we’re really not going to hold back now!