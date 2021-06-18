New Footage Shows Capitol Rioters Threatening, Attacking Police Officers On Jan. 6

The Department of Justice released new videos Thursday evening showing pro-Trump rioters threatening and attacking Capitol Police during the deadly Jan. 6 riot.

One video shows Thomas Webster, a former Marine and New York City Police Department officer, screaming at officers and brandishing a flagpole before physically attacking them once they disarmed him. Stills from the video show Webster charging officers, at one point pinning them to the ground, and are included in the DOJ’s criminal complaint against him.

“You fucking piece of shit. You fucking Commie motherfuckers, man … Come on, take your shit off. Take your shit off,” Webster screamed at an officer, according to the complaint.

The Capitol officer told prosecutors that Webster tried to remove his helmet and choke him with the attached chin strap. A separate video shows Webster at the bottom of a staircase inside the Capitol, where he allegedly said, “Send more patriots. We need some help,” the complaint said. (RELATED: Capitol Rioter Who Threatened To Kill His Family Becomes First To Face Weapons Charges Under Riot Law)

Another video released Friday shows fellow rioter Scott Fairlamb cursing at and threatening officers, telling one, “You have no idea what the fuck you’re doing” before pushing and punching him.

Fairlamb was arrested in January and charged on multiple counts, including assaulting a federal officer, knowingly entering and remaining in a restricted building, carrying a dangerous weapon and violent entry and disorderly conduct, according to his criminal complaint.

Webster and Fairlamb are two of the hundreds of pro-Trump rioters who have been charged for their roles in the deadly Jan. 6 attack. The riot occurred after former President Donald Trump baselessly alleged for months that his election loss to President Joe Biden was rigged, which he continues to do.

