Chris Simms Thinks Tom Brady Is The 10th Best Quarterback In The NFL

NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms recently had one of the worst NFL takes that I’ve seen in a very long time.

Simms released his rankings of the best 40 quarterbacks in the NFL, and you’d probably guess that Tampa Bay Buccaneers passer Tom Brady was in the top three or four. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, you’d be wrong!

Simms ranked Brady as the 10th best quarterback in the NFL for the 2021 season. Yes, the guy who just won his seventh Super Bowl is in the tenth spot on the list!

If that’s not an absolutely moronic take, then I don’t what is.

Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) has Tom Brady 10th on his 2021 QB list. He explained exactly why he has him there… For Chri’s full appearance: https://t.co/lfe0I7oiFu pic.twitter.com/DXDMCrxcDf — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) June 17, 2021

Sometimes, I really think Simms just says and does things for attention. Case and point, he projected Justin Fields would be the last pick of the first round of the 2021 NFL draft.

My 2021 Mock Draft…full explanation of all 32 picks here: https://t.co/lCNaOJ7FWk pic.twitter.com/JFpIA8qFs6 — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) April 27, 2021

If Simms absolutely believes that Brady is the 10th best quarterback in the NFL, then he should be banned from talking about football for at least the next decade.

The First Amendment shouldn’t apply to people with takes this stupid.

I love how in the clip of him chatting with Dan Patrick, he blames Brady for losing games during the regular season. Um, did he watch the playoffs? Did he watch Brady take the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl victory in his first year with the team?

You know when you can stop ranking Brady high on any list of QBs? When he stops winning at a high level. Seeing that he probably has two more seasons left, there’s next to no chance that happens.

