Cole Beasley Rips The NFL’s Strict Rules For Unvaccinated Players

Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley isn’t happy with the NFL’s rules for unvaccinated players.

The NFL recently announced some insanely strict rules for players who aren't vaccinated against the coronavirus, including capacity restrictions, not being allowed to eat with teammates, restrictions on promotional activity and more.

You can read the full list below.

The NFL and NFLPA have agreed to updated COVID-19 protocols for 2021 training camp and preseason, per source. How different will life by for vaccinated and unvaccinated players? From the memo that just went to clubs: pic.twitter.com/8yMPW0JBWZ — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) June 16, 2021

Well, Beasley made it very clear that he thinks the rules are complete nonsense. He sent a string of tweets on the subject and started with, “This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No.”

This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No. https://t.co/g61WM8zAOh — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

He further added that the NFLPA “is a joke” for not standing up to these restrictions and rules.

The players association is a joke. Call it something different. It’s not for the players. Everyone gives me the 98 percent of people who are vaccinated don’t get covid again. The odds of me getting in the NFL and playing for 10 years are lower than that and I’m here. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

It’s hard to disagree with where Beasley is coming from. That’s not to say you should or shouldn’t get the vaccine. That’s a discussion for you and your doctor. It’s none of my business, but Beasley’s point about these rules being absurd is 100% true.

As I said Thursday, these rules read like they’re less about safety and more about making life a living hell for unvaccinated players to push them to get the vaccine.

So what are we really talking about? I understand completely why the NFL is doing this. It gives them back the freedom to make the most money as possible again if everyone is vaccinated. But will anyone fight for the players or nah? — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

If the NFL makes the situation so terrible for unvaccinated players that it’s untenable, then they might bend and break just to have the tension ease up.

That’s all…I don’t know who I need to talk to but someone has to get it right. That’s why I’m on here. Hopefully the right people will see it and at least think about how all this NFLPA stuff works. It needs to be changed. — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) June 17, 2021

