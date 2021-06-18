Editorial

Cole Beasley Rips The NFL’s Strict Rules For Unvaccinated Players

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - NOVEMBER 15: Wide receiver Cole Beasley #11 of the Buffalo Bills walks off the field following the NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium on November 15, 2020 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Bills 32-30. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Buffalo Bills receiver Cole Beasley isn’t happy with the NFL’s rules for unvaccinated players.

The NFL recently announced some insanely strict rules for players who aren’t vaccinated against the coronavirus, including capacity restrictions, not being allowed to eat with teammates, restrictions on promotional activity and more. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can read the full list below.

Well, Beasley made it very clear that he thinks the rules are complete nonsense. He sent a string of tweets on the subject and started with, “This is crazy. Did we vote on this? I stay in the hotel. We still have meetings. We will all be together. Vaccinated players can go out the hotel and bring covid back in to where I am. So what does it matter if I stay in the hotel now? 100 percent immune with vaccination? No.”

He further added that the NFLPA “is a joke” for not standing up to these restrictions and rules.

It’s hard to disagree with where Beasley is coming from. That’s not to say you should or shouldn’t get the vaccine. That’s a discussion for you and your doctor. It’s none of my business, but Beasley’s point about these rules being absurd is 100% true.

As I said Thursday, these rules read like they’re less about safety and more about making life a living hell for unvaccinated players to push them to get the vaccine.

If the NFL makes the situation so terrible for unvaccinated players that it’s untenable, then they might bend and break just to have the tension ease up.

Let us know in the comments if you agree with Beasley’s stance that the NFLPA needs to do more against these rules!