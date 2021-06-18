Greg Gutfeld Defends The Good People At CNN Who ‘Don’t Deserve To Be Fronted By Lying Clowns And Public Masturbators’

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld mocked CNN host Brian Stelter during Friday’s broadcast of “The Five.”

Gutfeld argued that it was no longer fun to watch CNN’s “downward spiral,” saying that there were some good people at the network who did not “deserve to be fronted by lying clowns and public masturbators.” (RELATED: ‘Biden Acted Like Mr. Magoo On Magic Mushrooms’: Greg Gutfeld Says Optics Might Be Why He Won’t Do Joint Presser With Putin)

WATCH:

Cohost Dagen McDowell began the segment with a clip of podcaster Joe Rogan laying into Stelter for complaining about YouTube personalities getting more viewers than CNN.

“This is because the market has spoken and your show is [bleep] terrible. Brian Stelter talking to the press secretary saying, ‘What are we doing wrong?’ Like hey, mother [bleep], you’re supposed to be a journalist,” Rogan said.

“It’s very difficult, you know, when your adversary CNN is on a downward spiral because you no longer enjoy the spectacle of it’s demise because we know there are good employees behind the scenes at CNN who don’t deserve to be fronted by lying clowns and public masturbators,” Gutfeld began.

Gutfeld went on to say that, in his mind, there were a few mistakes he believed CNN needed to fix — and he offered to help them by hiding out a little free advice.

“Be honest, label your commentators as commentators. Our audience knows the difference between me and Bill Hemmer,” Gutfeld continued. “He’s news, I’m commentating and better looking. There is no distinction at CNN between news and commentary, hence why they have no trust because they pretend their opinions are facts.”

Gutfeld said that CNN also needed to deal with its “obsession” with Fox News. “They have two employees devoted to watching Fox. Their devotion is in watching us express opinions, not facts, yet they act like we are spouting facts,” he added. “It’s almost as if we are sitting in a bar having drinks and there’s an eavesdropper, a little portly guy with glasses who was sitting there taking notes going, ‘Oh my God, I can’t believe they are saying this, I’ve got an expose!'”

“Brian Stelter has an audience of one … And that’s the problem, is that he solely exists as a mouthpiece,” McDowell said. “A useless, whiny mouthpiece for his boss to try and hammer us, take us down, because they can’t beat us.”