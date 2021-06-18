Israel Sending Palestinians One Million Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine In Exchange

Israel announced Friday it will send roughly one million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the Palestinian Authority in return for a similar number of doses later this year.

The doses being sent by Israel are close to expiration, and Israel has already vaccinated around 85% of its adult population, allowing it to reopen its economy, according to the Associated Press. The incoming shots will be a welcome sight for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza who have had a much harder time accessing vaccines.

Israel’s new government, led by new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett who was sworn in Sunday, said it expects to be reimbursed by the Palestinian Authority sometime in September or October when it receives vaccine doses from Pfizer. An Israeli statement said as many as 1.4 million doses could be exchanged.

“We will continue to find effective ways to cooperate for the benefit of people in the region.” tweeted Israeli Foreign Minister Yair Lapid.

The first 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccines destined for the Palestinians were already delivered on Friday, according to a statement from COGAT, the Israeli military body that coordinates civilian affairs in the West Bank and Gaza.

Palestinian leadership suggested the move had more to do with Pfizer than the Israelis. “This is not an agreement with Israel, but with the Pfizer company,” Palestinian Health Minister Mai Alkaila said. (RELATED: Hamas Releases Statement Denouncing Rep. Ilhan Omar For Equating Them With ‘Crimes’ Of America, Israel)

The PA said the exchange was encouraged by Pfizer as a way to speed up the delivery of four million doses purchased directly from the drug company by the Palestinian leadership.

Israel has led one of the most successful vaccination campaigns in the world, allowing it to reopen its economy earlier than nearly any other country in the world. Pro-Palestinian organizations and activists have been at odds with the Israeli government over whether or not it has an obligation to provide COVID-19 vaccines to the West Bank and Gaza, which the Israelis deny.

Around 430,000 Palestinians have been vaccinated so far, according to the AP. Palestinians have largely been receiving vaccines from private companies and the World Health Organization, which has urged the developing world to be more charitable in sharing vaccine doses with poorer countries.