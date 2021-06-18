Biden Says Catholic Bishops Won’t Vote To Deny Him Communion

President Joe Biden said Friday that he does not believe Catholic bishops will vote to prevent him and other pro-abortion Catholic politicians from receiving Communion.

The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) overwhelmingly approved a measure Friday to draft a statement discussing whether high profile pro-abortion politicians may be denied Communion. Biden took questions from reporters following remarks Friday afternoon, where a reporter asked him how he felt about the news.

The reporter questioned the president: “How do you feel personally about that?” (RELATED: Three-Quarters Of Church-Going Catholics Say Politicians Who Back Abortion Shouldn’t Receive Communion, Poll Shows)

“That’s a private matter and I don’t think it’s going to happen,” Biden responded.

WATCH:

Almost 170 out of the 229 bishops voted in favor of the measure on Friday, The Pillar reporter J.D. Flynn tweeted. The vote suggests that a broad range of bishops supported drafting the much contested statement.

The president has spoken about his Catholicism throughout his entire political career, referring to his faith as a source of solace during turbulent times in his life. Biden exhibits many outward signs of his Catholicism: he frequently goes to mass, has met with Pope Francis, mentions praying the rosary and visits the cemetery where his family members are buried.

Yet as soon as he became president, Biden immediately took action to fund and promote abortion — which the Catholic Church condemns as a “crime against human life.”

Biden’s public stances on abortion previously prompted a priest to deny him Holy Communion during a 2019 Mass. (RELATED: Here’s How Joe Biden Has Evolved On Abortion As He Attempts To Become President)

“Sadly, this past Sunday, I had to refuse Holy Communion to former Vice President Joe Biden,” Father Robert E. Morey told the Morning News. “Holy Communion signifies we are one with God, each other and the Church. Our actions should reflect that. Any public figure who advocates for abortion places himself or herself outside of Church teaching.”

The former vice president later refused to discuss the incident, saying, “that’s my personal life.” (RELATED: Here’s Why Media Calls Biden A ‘Devout Catholic’ According To Theologians, Commentators)

The Catholic Church teaches that Catholics may not receive Holy Communion if they are “conscious of a grave sin.” Catholics who have committed any grave sins must make a good confession before they can receive, according to the church.

Content created by The Daily Caller News Foundation is available without charge to any eligible news publisher that can provide a large audience. For licensing opportunities of our original content, please contact licensing@dailycallernewsfoundation.org.