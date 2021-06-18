Journalist Lee Sanderlin Chronicles His Stay In A Waffle House As Punishment For Finishing Last In His Fantasy Football League

Journalist Lee Sanderlin had to endure an incredible punishment for finishing last in his fantasy football league.

The Clarion Ledger reporter had to spend 24 hours inside a Waffle House after finishing last, and he live-tweeted the experience. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For every waffle he ate, he was able to shave one hour of time off of his punishment.

I am coming to you live from a Brandon, Mississippi Waffle House. I, a total loser, came in last place in my fantasy football league. As punishment, I spend 24 hours in a Waffle House. Every waffle I eat shaves an hour off the clock. It’s 4:07 Central. pic.twitter.com/oRugzU7rQT — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

While that sounds like an absolutely insane undertaking, Sanderlin stuck it out and finished early Friday morning.

The sun is rising, it’s a new day and I’m never eating waffles again. That’s 9 waffles and 15 hours in this restaurant. S/o to the staff for letting me hang out on a slow night (I tipped them well don’t worry). This was horrible and I recommend no one ever do this. pic.twitter.com/PDGsuHYINf — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

Along the way, he shared with his followers live updates on how many waffles he was eating, and it looks like he probably blew past the recommended 2,000 calories a day!

Officially stuck in neutral. Need to find that extra gear and push through this waffle. Ts & Ps please pic.twitter.com/eMglzaZAO6 — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 17, 2021

Waffle number 6 and I’m eagerly staring into the abyss, hoping for it all to end. Also, 4 hours down now pic.twitter.com/XtmPpUNOHk — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

LETS GO! Waffle no. 6 has been consumed. And the music came back on. 12 hours to go!!!!! pic.twitter.com/bqHF6IC9lC — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

The internet rarely wins these days, but this is downright awesome. It’s moments like this one that remind us how awesome the internet can be.

This dude live-tweeted staying in a Waffle House for 15 hours as he shoveled nine waffles into his mouth, and I’m here for every second of it.

What’s up: back from my brief stint getting some phone juice. Got some coffee in an effort to get ~ t h i n g s ~ moving. Sorry to the haters who thought I’d spend the night sleeping pic.twitter.com/hmBR6VlL03 — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

It’s also a great reminder how awesome dudes can be when we put our minds to it. This is a great fantasy football punishment.

We’ve entered peak boredom hours. All the staff went out for their smoke breaks. This Waffle House doesn’t feel like a waffle home with no one here pic.twitter.com/jv2epLvvvi — Lee Sanderlin (@LeeOSanderlin) June 18, 2021

Props to Lee for keeping the internet entertained through the night with some great Waffle House and fantasy football content. You just love to see it!