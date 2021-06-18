Editorial

Journalist Lee Sanderlin Chronicles His Stay In A Waffle House As Punishment For Finishing Last In His Fantasy Football League

PERRYSBURG, OH - JUNE 2: Waffle House, whose Perrysburg location sign is shown on June 2, 2015, has more than 2,100 locations in 25 states (SHUTTERSTOCK: By Susan Montgomery)

Journalist Lee Sanderlin had to endure an incredible punishment for finishing last in his fantasy football league.

The Clarion Ledger reporter had to spend 24 hours inside a Waffle House after finishing last, and he live-tweeted the experience. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

For every waffle he ate, he was able to shave one hour of time off of his punishment.

While that sounds like an absolutely insane undertaking, Sanderlin stuck it out and finished early Friday morning.

Along the way, he shared with his followers live updates on how many waffles he was eating, and it looks like he probably blew past the recommended 2,000 calories a day!

The internet rarely wins these days, but this is downright awesome. It’s moments like this one that remind us how awesome the internet can be.

This dude live-tweeted staying in a Waffle House for 15 hours as he shoveled nine waffles into his mouth, and I’m here for every second of it.

It’s also a great reminder how awesome dudes can be when we put our minds to it. This is a great fantasy football punishment.

Props to Lee for keeping the internet entertained through the night with some great Waffle House and fantasy football content. You just love to see it!