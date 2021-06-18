Kate Middleton All Smiles In Gorgeous Powder Blue Dress Under A Rainbow Umbrella

Kate Middleton was truly a vision when she stepped out in a gorgeous dress flashing a huge smile under a rainbow umbrella on Friday.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked truly stunning in the short-sleeve powder blue dress that went down to just above her knees as she stayed out of the weather carrying a large striped colorful umbrella on her way to a reception on the grounds of Kensington Palace in London, England.

She completed the terrific look with loose hair, a necklace, earrings and taupe high heels.

To say she shined in the fun summer outfit would be a serious understatement.

Middleton’s fashion sense is always on point, as has been noted numerous times before. Check out some of her other unforgettable looks throughout the years here.